ANYCUBIC’s upgraded Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K Resin 3D printer hits new $550 low (Save $250), more from $150

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, ANYCUBIC is offering the best price yet on its newest Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K Resin 3D Printer for $549.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, this latest model has only seen two previous discounts since its release in March, with both dropping costs in May alone, first to $720 for a short period before falling lower to the former $600 low. Now, today, it comes in as a larger 31% markdown that saves you $250 and carves out a new all-time low going forward.

Focused on delivering speedier Resin 3D printed models with less chance for failure, ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono M7 Pro arrives stocked with an upgraded 14K monochrome LCD screen (up from 12K) that sports an improved 13,312×5120 resolution and a 16.8×24.8 μm XY resolution that allows for finer detail, for example – it prints holes as small as 0.3mm in diameter. Manual leveling needs have been tossed out for automatic precision and zeroing of the device, achieving an increased speed of 130mm per hour (over the M5s’ 105mm/h rate).

You’ll also find a more advanced COB light source system, now combined with Fresnel lenses and front-facing reflectors for a greater light angle, along with LighTurbo 3.0 tech that boasts a light-off compensation algorithm that improves printing success rates by ensuring every layer of your model is successfully exposed and removed from the mold. You’ll also be getting a much more dynamic temperature control range that adjusts itself for optimal results and six types of intelligent detections to help reduce failures due to operator errors. With this device, you’ll be able to create the realistic models of your dreams, up to 8.78 inches by 4.96 inches by 9.06 inches. Head below for more.

More ANYCUBIC Photon 3D printer discounts:

Photon Mono 2: $150 (Reg. $260) | return low prints models up to 6.49 inches high x 5.62 inches wide x 3.5 inches deep

(Reg. $260) | Photon Mono M5s: $280 (Reg. $600) | new low prints models up to 7.87 inches high x 8.58 inches wide x 4.84 inches deep

(Reg. $600) | Photon Mono M5s PRO: $420 (Reg. $626) | new low prints models up to 8.81 inches high x 4.98 inches wide x 7.87 inches deep

(Reg. $626) | Photon M3 Max: $800 (Reg. $930) | return low prints models up to 11.8 inches high x 11.7 inches wide x 6.5 inches deep

(Reg. $930) |

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 PRO 14K Resin 3D Printer:

【Ultra Fast Speed】Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro achieved a high speed of 170mm/h on a 0.1mm layer thickness test using high-speed resin. At the same time, the printing speed of standard resin has been increased to 130mm/h, breaking boundaries and greatly improving printing efficiency, achieving true fast speed printing

【High-Precision 14K】With a 14K monochrome LCD screen with 13312*5120 resolution and 16.8×24.8 μm XY resolution, the Photon Mono M7 Pro is capable of printing holes as small as 0.3 mm in diameter, which is more than enough to handle fine printing tasks and make your models stand out.

【Advanced COB LighTurbo 3.0】The COB light source system, combined with Fresnel lenses and front-facing reflectors can reach the light angle within 3°, and light uniformity is more than 90%. Anycubic LighTurbo 3.0 is also equipped with a light-off compensation algorithm, which ensures that every layer of the model is successfully exposed and successfully removed from the mold, and improves the printing success rate.

【Upgraded Assisted Features】Dynamic temperature control resin vat will adjust the temperature of the resin material to maintain the optimal print temperature at all times for print success. And resin auto-fill feature allows for automatic filling and one-key recycling of remaining resin

【Intelligent Design】On the basis of component connection status detection, residue detection, resin level Detection, failed print detection, and release film lifespan management, Photon Mono M7 Pro has added platform installation status detection. 6 types of intelligent detection can achieve startup detection, simplify printing process, and reduce problems caused by misoperation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!