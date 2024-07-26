For today only you can upgrade your vehicle with Rexing’s V2 Pro 1080p 3-ch. AI dash cam at new $190 low (Save $100)

As part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rexing V2 Pro 1080p 3-Channel AI Car Dash Cam for $189.99 shipped. Normally going for $290, this is the first 1-day discount we have seen for this particular model. Since 2024 began, we’ve been seeing its price cut down to $200 at most – often at Amazon where it is currently sitting now. Today’s deal comes in as a 34% markdown, giving you $100 in savings and providing a reliable upgrade for you vehicle at the new all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Upgrading my older 2005 Ford 500 (that only possesses a back-up beeper) with a dash/back-up cam was truly one of the best decisions of my life – especially in NYC where we have jaywalkers and reckless drivers galore. With the Rexing V2 Pro added to your auto setup, you’ll get a new sense of peace now that your car’s perimeter and interior has a watchful eye (or three, in this case) – covering your front, rear, and cabin with wide 170-degree 1080p resolution cameras that record at 30fps.

Not only does the V2 Pro have a built-in GPS that allows for proper documenting in recordings, but it also comes equipped with AI tech to provide obstacle identification and movement, as well as lane departure warnings (without the car freaking you out and physically correcting your driving – which I’ve seen nearly cause more accidents than it prevents at times). The hardware has also been given a higher temperature resistance up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit and even G-sensors that can detect and lock recordings, saving the important footage from being overwritten. Head below for more.

Rexing V2 Pro 1080p 3-channel AI Dash Cam features:

3-channel recordingCompletely cover the front, inside cabin, and rear of your vehicle with a Wide Angle 170° lens that each records 1080p Full HD at 30fps.

Wi-Fi connectView, save, and share recordings wirelessly on your mobile device using this dash cam’s Wi-Fi function.

Built-in GPSAllows you to mark the time, date, location, and speed information to all your recordings without the need for a separate accessory.

AI ADASUtilize the latest Artificial Intelligent Dash Cam technology to detect when there is a potential hazard/person in front of you (Front Collision Warning/Pedestrian Alert) to receiving an alert when the car in front of you at a traffic stop has left (Clear to go Alert).

Lane departure warningWhen your car is deviating from the driving lane, Lane Departure Warnings will signal an alert.

Adjustable lensAdjust the 330° Swivel Angle lens to change the front and cabin view per your needs.

Collision detection (G-sensor)When the built-in gravity sensor detects a collision, the current video is locked, ensuring that important footage is kept protected. The locked video will be kept safe from being overwritten.

Powered by supercapacitorPower is delivered by a supercapacitor, a premium alternative to a lithium-ion battery, which features an enhanced temperature resistance to hot and cold climates.

Loop recordingRecordings are split into segments. When the storage limit is reached on the memory card, new recordings will automatically overwrite your oldest recordings.

Wide dynamic rangeAllows the camera to perform optimally in any lighting situation by adjusting the exposure to create balanced images and footage.

High temperature resistanceThis camera can operate in temperatures from -20°F to 176°F.

