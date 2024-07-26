This 4-port Baseus USB-C charging station delivers 100W of juice to all your gear at just $38 today (36% off)

Courtesy of the official Baseus storefront on Amazon, you can now score its 100W PD USB-C GaN charger for $38.39 shipped once the on-page 20% coupon is clipped. This USB-C charger debuted at $66 on Amazon, but it’s been fetching $60 since December last year with some occasional dips to $48 over the last few months. Today’s deal, however, serves an impressive 36% discount, dropping it to one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked for this 4-port charger station.

The Baseus 4-port charging station comes with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, using which you can charge up to four devices simultaneously. With support for up to 100W output (via USB-C2 port) you can charge all your gear at once and leave it up to the charger to intelligently decide which charging protocol (PD, PPS, etc.) to pick based on the device. This charger comes with a 1.5m AC cable and you also get 1m USB-C to USB-C cable to be used with the 100W output port.

If you are looking for some alternatives, then be sure to check out Baseus’ new $48 detachable power strip that has a modular design and comes with all the ports you need to charge your gear. Notably, you can also score a 12-in-1 Anker power strip with a flat plug for $32 if you are unable to fit the Baseus charger in tight spaces.

Baseus 100W USB-C PD GaN charging station features:

Say goodbye to old, bulky chargers. Baseus 100W desktop charger brings you a charging experience you’ve never had before. With just one charger, you have the power to charge your phone, tablet and USB-C laptop quickly.

Up to 100W USB-C charging speed to charge your MacBook pro 13″ in less than 2 hours. Also compatible with Apple 20W PD and Samsung PPS 45W fast charging, charging iPhone 13 to 50% in half an hour, three times faster than the original 5W charger.

Thanks to Baseus BPS intelligent allocation technology, this GaN3 charger can power up to your Airpods, iPad, iPhone and Samsung galaxy s20 together. (PS:When more devices were connected, the power strip needs to choose the right quick charging protocol and split the power to each device, which will cause disconnection 2-3 times before entering quick charging, it’s a safety measure.)

This GaN 100W Desktop chargers are 10% smaller than the GaN2 products sacrificing no power and 60% smaller than the original 93W USB-C charger, taking up less space and keep your desk tidy while charging your phone, tablet, laptop.

