Google’s latest Pixel Tablet returns to $300 Prime Day price tag at $149 off

We featured a solid deal on the latest Google tablet with the included charging speaker dock yesterday afternoon, but Woot has now brought back the official Prime Day deal pricing for the Pixel Tablet on its own. Regularly $449 shipped, you can now land one in brand new condition with the full warranty from Google down at $299.99 shipped. While today’s deal is only available on the darker Hazel color, all three options are now on sale at $350 shipped via Amazon, leaving the Woot offer as the lowest price we can find and an, all things considered, affordable price tag for a flagship Google tablet experience. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low Prime Day price we spotted a couple weeks ago as well.

This particular deal was one of our top picks for an Android tablet to score for Prime Day and now you’re getting another chance if you missed out.

Running on the Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel Tablet features an 11-inch display with adaptive brightness that can run just about all of the Android apps you know and love all while supporting split screen multi-tasking and access to Google AI tools like Gemini chat, Help me write, and more.

The ability to manage your smart home devices “with your voice or a tap on the home panel” is also included here too – “access and adjust your compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and cameras.”

It is worth nothing that the Pixel Tablet did make headlines recently with reports of broken smart home commands, but that has since been fixed by Google.

Google Pixel Tablet features:

The Pixel Tablet is helpful at home and with work; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, and more

The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming shows and movies, and editing photos and videos

Boost your productivity with Google AI tools like Gemini chat, Help me write, and more

Manage your smart home devices with your voice or a tap on the home panel; access and adjust your compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and cameras

The Android apps you love are optimized for your Pixel Tablet’s larger screen; watch shows and movies with Google TV and cast content with Chromecast built in; a Charging Speaker Dock (sold separately) is required to initiate casting

Securely share photos, videos, and more between your Pixel Tablet and other nearby phones and laptops with Quick Share

