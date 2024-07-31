Check out the official new SkyBlue transparent Xbox gamepad (also works with PC, iOS, and Android), pre-order now

Justin Kahn
official new SkyBlue transparent Xbox gamepad

Xbox seems to think transparent tech is just starting to make a comeback, and it’s looking to get in on the action with the new special edition Sky Cipher gamepad. The new transparent Xbox controller certainly follows a long line of new see-through tech we have been featuring for what feels like years now, but either way, it’s pretty sweet looking if you ask me and it’s now available for pre-order ahead of the August 13 release date. Head below for more details and a closer look at the new see-through Xbox gamepad. 

Official new SkyBlue transparent Xbox gamepad

Many of these special edition Xbox controllers, as sweet as some of them actually are, tend to just deliver a new coat of paint on the same controller Xbox has been dishing out for years now. The cheeky Deadpool and Wolverine models are of course an exception here, and in some ways the new Sky Cipher is the old thing, but the transparent vibes are noteworthy. 

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special Edition, as it is officially known, delivers a semi-clear shell with a vibrant blue tint that clearly stands out from the sometimes quite bland special editions the Xbox squad releases on a regular basis. 

It is apparently inspired “by revealing the mysteries inside of the Xbox Wireless Controller” to give gamers a look at the “intricate technology that powers” their gaming experience. 

The blue transparent facade is joined by metallic features and silver interior parts that shine through to exude “an aura of sophistication and futuristic appeal.” 

From there, you’ll find matched Sky Blue metallic triggers and a D-Pad as well as rubberized Sky Blue grips and darker complementing dark blue thumbsticks. 

Looking closely at the hand grips, you can see the rumble pack vibrate and react to your gameplay. 

It will provide up to 40 hours of battery life, like every other gamepad in the official lineup, alongside compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, and Android devices. 

It is now available for pre-order ahead of next month’s shipping date at $69.99 directly from Xbox. 

