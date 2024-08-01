Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 32-inch 4K 165Hz curved gaming monitor hits one of its best prices ever at $700 ($400 off)

Alongside its now live Back to School sale, Samsung is now offering a solid deal that drops its 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor to $699.99 shipped. This regularly $1,100 gaming display that’s now seeing an impressive $400 markdown at the brand’s online store, landing it $100 within the lowest price we tracked for it. Today’s offer is matching one of the lowest prices we can find, so head below for more details to see if you want to lock in this incredible 4K monitor for your battlestation.

Today’s discounted Odyssey Neo G7 model is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor that combines Quantum Matrix Technology and UHD resolution for stunning visuals. This would be a solid addition to your gaming setup, and it’ll set you up for victory with its 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate support. This panel has AMD’s FreeSync support for reduced screen tearing, and it also comes with both DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for current-gen consoles and high-end gaming rigs. Some other highlights of this Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor include a panel with 1000R curvature that mimics the human eye’s arc, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 2,000 nit peak brightness, among other things.

If you are looking for more alternatives, then you can also consider Cooler Master’s new 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor that’s down to $300 right now from its usual price of $470. Folks eyeing a QHD panel, on the other hand, can consider Gigabyte’s M27Q 27-inch QHD 165Hz gaming monitor at $230, down from its usual price of $300. Not only is it lighter on your wallet, but it also comes with a KVM switch which is a surprising omission on a lot of monitors.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K Curved Gaming Monitor features:

QUANTUM MATRIX TECHNOLOGY: Revolutionary Quantum Matrix Technology with Quantum Mini LEDs creates controlled brightness and perfect contrast for refined definition; Local dimming zones were increased to 1,196 and combined with the highest 12-bit black levels to create unmatched picture quality.

QUANTUM HDR 2000: From gloomy shadows to sun-scorched scenes, 2,000 nit peak brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio enable enhanced color expression and depth; Get a competitive edge by spotting hidden enemies using their reflections

UHD RESOLUTION: With UHD resolution, the Odyssey Neo G7 allows gamers to witness images in high quality, and true-to-life detail; Immerse yourself in the world of your choosing. Set Dimension without Stand (WxHxD)-28.1 x 17.3 x 7.3 inches

165Hz & 1ms(GTG): 165Hz refresh rate eliminates lag for exhilarating gameplay with ultra smooth action; Identify enemies with elite precision with a 1ms(GTG) response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames, with no ghosting

