GoPro HERO12 Black returns to $299 Prime Day price tag with $101 off, Creator Edition bundle at $499

Amazon is now offering a solid deal that drops GoPro’s HERO12 Black camera to $299 shipped. This is the brand’s latest action camera that normally sells for $400. Today’s deal knocks $101 off its usual price, returning it back to the lowest price we have tracked for it since its debut last fall. Only once before today have we tracked this low of a price for this action camera during Prime Day, and Best Buy’s also has it for $300 today.

GoPro HERO12 Black may not have a drastically different design, but it offers a bunch of notable quality of life changes and improvements over its predecessor. There’s a 1/1.9-inch sensor that can capture 27 MP photos with 10-bit color support, as well as dedicated SuperPhoto and HDR modes – all powered by the GP2 chip. It can also record 5.3K video at 60 FPS. What’s really great about the HERO12 Black, however, is that it offers a pretty solid battery life improvement thanks to the new Enduro battery. It notably improves the camera’s runtime for longer recordings compared to the HERO11.

We are also tracking the same roughly $100 discount on GoPro’s HERO12 Black Creator Edition at $499 down from its usual price of $600. The Creator Edition bundles the camera with Volta(Battery Grip, Tripod, Remote), Media Mod, Light Mod, and a carrying case, among other things.

GoPro Hero 12 BLACK action camera features:

HERO12 Black takes its best-in-class image quality to the next level with HDR for both videos (5.3K and 4K) and photos. Great in environments with both shadows and bright light, HDR captures the subtle details of the scene that might typically blend into the darkness of shadows or disappear in the bright spots of your shot. The result is dynamic footage with true-to-life color and precision.

With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO12 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality with High Dynamic Range (HDR) while also taking 27MP photos. You can also grab stunning photos up to 24.7MP of your favorite shots from your videos using the GoPro Quik app.

HyperSmooth continues to set the bar for insanely smooth footage and has the hardware to back it up—a 2021 Emmy for In-Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization. HERO12 Black makes it even better by maximizing HyperSmooth AutoBoost performance with more stabilization while still delivering less image cropping. Bike, skate, ski, chase your kids through the park or get awesome pet POV shots—even the shakiest footage comes out silky smooth.

