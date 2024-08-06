Compliment your outdoor gatherings with EAST OAK’s 21-inch smokeless wood burning fire pit at $182 (Reg. $270)

Amazon is offering the EAST OAK 21-inch Smokeless Fire Pit for $182.23 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Already down from its usual $270, it kept above $219 for the fist five months of 2024, with June seeing the first drop lower to $197, which repeated again in July. Today its coming in as a combined 33% markdown, taking $88 off its going rate and landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked, just $7 above the all-time low from 2023 Black Friday sales. You’ll also find a smaller 17-inch model discounted to $146, down from $200.

This large 21-inch smokeless wood burning fire pit from EAST OAK comes with the brand’s usual sleek and stainless steel body to compliment any outdoor space – at home or elsewhere. Weighing in at just 19.4 pounds for added portability, it sports both a trapezoidal design with a double-bottom inlet that utilizes the Venturi effect “to increase air intake by up to 30 percent, producing a more vigorous flame and more warmth for your outdoor gatherings.” Its a perfect outdoor addition for four or more people to gather around as the “circle-turned-square” shape provides more uniform and farther-reaching 360 degrees of warmth. It also comes with a removal ash tray and fire poker for easier cleaning after use.

You’ll also find the brand’s Brasa Smokeless Mini Tabletop Fire Pit discounted to $65, down from $75. Coming in a much wider range of colorways than the above model, this mini fire pit offers two fuel-burning options – either wood or wood pellets. It weighs in at just 4.4 pounds and sports a triple combustion design for increased oxygen intake so that ignition of the wood or pellets goes far quicker and easier. You’ll even get a “natural” reminder when to add more fuel as it provides a Flamenco Bloom for 50 minutes, with a Lotus Bloom for 30 minutes after that – so long as the proper amount of pellets were added to begin with. Sometime after these bloom shifts (and before the fire ultimately dies out) is when you can feel free to restock with the appropriate amount of fuel.

For more East Oak décor – including furniture, and pop-up tents, you can browse all the brand has to offer in its official Amazon storefront here. You can find more manual-focused devices and appliances for your home in our home goods hub, or you can find equally eco-friendly gear in our Green Deals hub.

EAST OAK 21-inch Smokeless Fire Pit features:

Heat Up your Family Gatherings: With an outer diameter of 21.26 inch x 21.26 inch, this portable fire pit is ideal for 4-8 person camping, bonfires, and patio gatherings. Dancing flames create a bright and comfortable atmosphere and extend your outdoor recreation time

Warmer & Stronger: East Oak smokeless fire pit breaks through the traditional parallel channel structure. Its innovative trapezoidal shape and double-bottom inlet utilize the Venturi effect to increase air intake by up to 30 percent, producing a more vigorous flame and more warmth for your outdoor gatherings

360 degree Widespread Warmth: Unique circle-turned-square shape makes our fire pit produce a uniform flame and radiates a wider range of warmth to the sides, not just straight up. Enjoy the warmth surrounding you while admiring the charming dancing flames

Efficient Smokeless: Our Outdoor fire pit feeds more oxygen into the burning process and accelerates secondary flame generation smokelessly. Completely get rid of the inconvenience of a smoky flame, and enjoy your time outside

Empty Ashes Easily and Cleanly: Comes with an innovative, removable ashtray and long fire poker. Stop worrying about ash accumulating inside the firepit and blocking the air holes or getting your hands and clothes dirty when clearing leftover ash by hand

