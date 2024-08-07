Get a sneak peak at four new upcoming LEGO Wicked building sets flying in this October

The gates on LEGO’s 90 new building sets have been open for seven days now, and alongside the sale we’ve seen the LEGO Group officially lift the veil on the 2024 Seasonal Halloween and Christmas sets, as well as announce the winners of the third 2023 Review round. Musical fans are sure to start singing, as we’re getting sneak peek at four new upcoming LEGO Wicked sets that will be released just in time for the movie starring Cynthia Erivo and Arianna Grande, courtesy of French retailer Fnac, who brought us the early looks of the two new Botanical sets and The Dark Falcon model that just hit shelves. You can get more details and a closer look at these new builds down below.

The Emerald City has never looked so bright, and there’s plenty of colors that make these four new LEGO Wicked sets pop. One of the first thing’s you’ll notice is that the LEGO Group is once again going with minidolls over minifigures here, which we’ve seen with plenty of other sets in the Disney theme. The 75684 Welcome to Emerald City set seems to be the big build of the bunch, and boasts a vibrant backdrop with plenty of familiar characters too.

75681 Glinda, Elphaba, Nessarose at Shiz Uni – €31.95

75682 Elphaba and Glinda Figures – €54.95

75683 Glinda and Elphaba’s Dormitory – €74.95

75684 Welcome to Emerald City – €99.95

While we can’t be sure of what prices will be set at yet in the US, we do have the above French pricing to go by for the time being. Unfortunately, the images we’ve found are not the highest resolution, so keep an eye out for an official reveal. Until then, enjoy the collected photos below, we’ll update you with more as it becomes available to us.

75681 Glinda, Elphaba, Nessarose at Shiz Uni – 304 pieces

75682 Elphaba and Glinda Figures – 558 pieces

75683 Glinda and Elphaba’s Dormitory – 740 pieces

75684 Welcome to Emerald City – 945 pieces

Source: Jay’s Brick Blog

