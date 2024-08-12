Minecraft Java or Bedrock bundle for console/mobile/Mac/PC now down at $25 (Reg. up to $40)

If you’re a Minecraft fan (like over 166 million others)—or just getting ready to explore the pixelated world of creativity and adventure for the first time—there’s no better deal than this: both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions are available as digital downloads for just $24.99, the best price you’ll find anywhere on the web.

Why might someone want two different editions of the same game? Short answer: they offer different gaming experiences with other capabilities.

Minecraft Java Edition – the Classic for Desktop Gamers

Java Edition is the original version of Minecraft, and it’s perfect for those who want maximum control over their gaming experience. It’s available on Windows, macOS, and Linux, making it ideal for desktop users.

The Java Edition also allows you to fully customize your game. Download or create your own skins and apply them in-game to make your character your own.

And this version is a mod haven. You get access to a vast community of mods that can dramatically change how you play. Add new creatures, worlds, and gameplay mechanics—whatever you can imagine, there’s probably a mod for it.

Keep in mind, it’s only for desktop play and can only be played with other Java users.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition – a Cross-Platform Marvel

Bedrock Edition, on the other hand, is all about accessibility and smooth gameplay across various devices. Whether you’re on a console, mobile device, Chromebook, or PC, Bedrock is designed to run efficiently.

Its cross-platform nature means you can start your game on one device and continue on another without a hitch. It’s perfect for those who want to take their Minecraft adventures on the go.

One of this version’s best features is its ability to let you play with friends across different platforms. Whether your buddies are on Xbox, PlayStation, or even a mobile device, you can all play together in the same world.

You can customize your game quickly and easily through the Bedrock Marketplace. Buy add-ons, skins, and texture packs without needing to dive into the complexities of mods.

Get your digital download today and start building, exploring, and adventuring in the worlds of Minecraft.

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions are just $24.99 (Reg. $40).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!