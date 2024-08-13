Skip the crowded restaurant with Chefman’s Everything Maker & Pizza Oven at $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Everything Maker & Pizza Oven for $39.98 shipped. Regularly sold for $60, you’re looking at a $20 discount that’s ripe for the picking. In terms of percentage, this works out to 33% off. When it comes to the all-time low, we’ve only seen this beaten once before and the price clocked in at $5 less. Work homemade pizza into your dinner routine with this inexpensive kitchen appliance. And as the name implies, it can make a lot of other things too. Head below to learn more.

Skip the restaurant and affordably make delicious meals at home with this versatile appliance from Chefman. It rests on a countertop and is ready to cook everything from pizza to quesadillas, pancakes, and the list goes on. Reaching temps of up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s powerful enough to let you skip the oven while still crafting a tasty meal. The interior features a nonstick surface that aims to make cleanup a cinch.

Chefman Everything Maker & Pizza Oven features:

perfect for easy countertop cooking. It’s not just an indoor pizza oven; with one appliance, you get an omelet maker, pancake griddle, sandwich maker, tortilla press, and crepe maker!

HIGH-HEAT COOKING: The quick-heating electric skillets on the top and bottom reach a high of 428°F for that perfect crunch on pizza crust or to finish crisping the tortilla for a lunchtime quesadilla.

EASY CLEANUP AND REMOVAL: The nonstick pan makes removing crispy crust straightforward for any repeated cooking. Cleanup is also a breeze, just wipe any excess residue away with a damp cloth.

LED INDICATOR LIGHTS: Dual lights show when the pizza cooker has power and is fully preheated. The unit reaches temperature in as little as 3 minutes, so you don’t need to spend ages waiting for dinner.

