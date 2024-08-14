Samsung’s 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor is a whole lot more than just a display at $250 low (Reg. $300)

As part of its ongoing back to school deals with hundreds in savings, and joining this deal its 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor with a FREE $100 Amazon gift card, we are now tracking the 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor down at $249.99 shipped. This is the 2024 updated model that regularly fetches $300 and is now $50 off at both Samsung and Amazon and in both the black and white colorways. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and lands at a lower price tag than the smaller 27-inch model right now.

As we have detailed in the past, these Samsung Smart Monitors deliver on an elevated display experience over your average desktop monitors. They are a personal favorite of mine even without any of the extra bells and whistles they offer for headless Mac setups and other computing rigs alike.

The whole idea here is that they offer a sort of all-in-one computing like experience even without the machine you have connected to them – they can access your streaming services, run productivity apps, stream OTT content directly from monitor, and deliver the Samsung Gaming hub (“Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed”).

All of that also joins some onboard I/O so you can directly connect peripherals like a keyboard and mouse – you can even drag and drop content “across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab & Galaxy mobile device.” Users can see smart home devices in a new 3D Map View or pair a Galaxy Watch “to track real-time health data on the screen.” The whole experience is pretty impressive if you ask me and, at $250, delivers well above its pay grade even if you aren’t making use of all the extras.

Samsung 32-Inch M5 (M50D) Series FHD Smart Monitor features:

Stream OTT content directly from monitor or tune into Samsung TV Plus¹ to get live TV channels & on-demand content at no cost; Need to make the most out of a small space or want a 2nd TV? The Smart Monitor is the best choice. Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate home for gaming; Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed; Discover new games or replay old favorites all in one place. Maximize multitasking by controlling multiple devices with one mouse and keyboard; Seamlessly drag & drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab & Galaxy mobile device, streamlining your workflow. Connect easily and create your customized setup using HDMI and USB-A ports without any adapters; Plug in to charge, transfer or create your ideal multiscreen station.

