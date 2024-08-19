Best Buy members Buy 2 Get 1 FREE Switch games: Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi, more

Justin Kahn -
Zelda! B2G1 FREE
Legend of Zelda Echoes of Wisdom pre-order bonuses

Best Buy has now kicked off a notable Tech Fest sale loaded with deals on Macs, Copilot+ PC machines with Snapdragon X Elite, and much more, but there's also a sweet Switch game sale too. Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you'll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

