Best Buy members Buy 2 Get 1 FREE Switch games: Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, Mario & Luigi, more

Best Buy has now kicked off a notable Tech Fest sale loaded with deals on Macs, Copilot+ PC machines with Snapdragon X Elite, and much more, but there’s also a sweet Switch game sale too. Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45 (Reg. $60)
- Back-to-School savings on your favorite Ubisoft games 75% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox End of Summer Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Borderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
