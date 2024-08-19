Today’s best iOS price drops: Nerd Survivors, Psychofunk, Stellar Horizon, more

We are ready to kick off another work week with today’s collection of price drops on the App Store. This morning’s app deals land on the heels of some big-time tech deals including a new all-time low on the most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $500 off alongside the iPad 9 at just $199, a new Amazon low on Apple’s 11-inch Space Gray 512GB M2 iPad Air, and the first proper price drop on new unit Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Nerd Survivors, Psychofunk, Stellar Horizon, Candy Disaster, Look for Louis, and more. Head below for a closer look.

iOS Universal: Paintiles: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AI Word Game: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LUCH: Photo Effects and Filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: InstantGrid: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Look for Louis: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stellar Horizon: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Candy Disaster TD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Psychofunk: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nerd Survivors: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DrawTextPath: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Temporal War: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Delivery from the Pain: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tahir App Text on image: $1 (Reg. $2)

The ordinary gaming night among four friends takes a chaotic turn when they find themselves transported to a preposterous fantasy realm teeming with thousands of wacky monsters!

Equip yourself with pizza frag-grenades, enchanted fidget spinners, unleash preposterous magic spells, or even fling your very own friends into the fray to repel the relentless hordes of monsters determined to obliterate you.