Today’s best iOS price drops: Leo’s Fortune, Fran Bow, 13’s, and more

It’s time to kick off the work week in App Store price drops with Monday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. This morning also saw the return of $150 price drops on all Apple AirPods Max colorways alongside a launch discount on Harber London’s new leather and recycled fabric MacBook sleeve, the Sonos home theater Labor Day sale, and one of the lowest prices we have seen on Apple’s pro-grade Mac mini with 16GB of RAM. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Leo’s Fortune, Fran Bow, 13’s, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- iOS Universal: Fresh Reversi FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: 13’s FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Doodle Baseball Game FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: One Hit. FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: World of Juice FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Fran Bow $5 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Blox 3D $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10 $15 (Reg. $30)
- iOS Universal: Logic Circuit Simulator $0.50 (Reg. $30)
Score Dave The Diver anniversary edition with some extra bonuses at the $30 low, or digital at $15
iOS app and game deals still live:
- iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Origins: FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: DungeonSquad: $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: This is the President: $4 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: MetaHuman Inc.: $5 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Bento: The Do Less To-Do List: $2 (Reg. $4)
Leo’s Fortune features:
Leo’s Fortune is a platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure.
VOYAGE through lush environments from mossy forests and arid deserts, to pirate cities and snowy mountains.
SURVIVE vicious traps and solve physics-based puzzles through 24 levels of treacherous adventure.
FOLLOW the trail of gold and uncover the truth behind Leo’s stolen fortune.
Finish Leo’s Fortune to unlock Hard-core Mode: try to beat the whole game without dying to unlock a special prize! Compete with your Game Center friends to beat as many levels as you can in the fastest time possible.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!