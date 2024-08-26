Today’s best iOS price drops: Leo’s Fortune, Fran Bow, 13’s, and more

It’s time to kick off the work week in App Store price drops with Monday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. This morning also saw the return of $150 price drops on all Apple AirPods Max colorways alongside a launch discount on Harber London’s new leather and recycled fabric MacBook sleeve, the Sonos home theater Labor Day sale, and one of the lowest prices we have seen on Apple’s pro-grade Mac mini with 16GB of RAM. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Leo’s Fortune, Fran Bow, 13’s, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Score Dave The Diver anniversary edition with some extra bonuses at the $30 low, or digital at $15

Leo’s Fortune features:

Leo’s Fortune is a platform adventure game where you hunt down the cunning and mysterious thief that stole your gold. Beautifully hand-crafted levels bring the story of Leo to life in this epic adventure.

VOYAGE through lush environments from mossy forests and arid deserts, to pirate cities and snowy mountains.

SURVIVE vicious traps and solve physics-based puzzles through 24 levels of treacherous adventure.

FOLLOW the trail of gold and uncover the truth behind Leo’s stolen fortune.

Finish Leo’s Fortune to unlock Hard-core Mode: try to beat the whole game without dying to unlock a special prize! Compete with your Game Center friends to beat as many levels as you can in the fastest time possible.

