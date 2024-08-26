Score Dave The Diver anniversary edition with some extra bonuses at the $30 low, or digital at $15

Dave the Diver

Today we are taking s a look at some deals on the delightful indie Dave The Diver. This single-player adventure RPG combines deep-sea exploration by day with sushi restaurant management at night, and just about everyone should at least give it a try. Amazon is now offering the physical Dave The Diver Anniversary Edition for your Switch collection down at $29.99 shipped. You can indeed give the game a try with the FREE demo on Switch, but today’s deal delivers an expanded package at 25% off the regular $40 price tag. The Anniversary Edition includes the main game alongside the “The Disaster Of Passion” rhythm game, various boat and character skins, as well as the digital art book that “showcases DAVE THE DIVER’s memorable, pixelated characters and locations.” These exclusive features are only available in the physical package.” Alternatively, PS5 players can land a digital copy via the PlayStation Store down at $14.99 from the usual $20 right now. Head below for more. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

