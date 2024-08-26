This rare deal knocks $110 off Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS + Cell at $419

While we have seen a number of opportunities to score Apple Watch Series 9 base models at $100 off ahead of Apple’s imminent reveal of the Series 10 variants in a couple week’s time now, deals that knock more than $100 off have been rare at best. There was a wild offer on the pricey steel GPS + Cell model that dropped it down to its lowest price ever at $429 for a couple hours a couple weeks ago, but almost no one had a chance to score that one. However, Amazon is stepping in today with another particularly notable deal on the 45mm GPS + Cell silver aluminum model at $419 shipped. That $110 off the regular $529 price tag, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on this configuration, and a solid chance to scoop up the always-connected model for folks not looking to pay the full $529 or more next month.

Apple might very well be scrapping the smaller 41mm model for Series 10, but you’ll still be paying upwards of $500 for a 45mm Apple Watch 10 with cellular action in two week’s time. Unless you absolutely must have the latest and greatest, it’s hard to deny the straight up $110 price drop here today. You might be waiting somewhere between 8 months to a year from now before you get a chance like this.

Yes, there will be a new chip in the Series 10. And yes, there will be new health sensors and what sounds like a smaller bezel, but for some folks the savings outweigh some of the new tech Apple is likely loading up its new wearables with mostly for Apple Intelligence features. We certainly wouldn’t blame you for waiting, but we are also taking about $110 in savings here today on what is, as of right now, the current-generation Apple wearable that will see updates for years to come.

For a complete rundown of what to expect from Apple Watch Series 10, our feature piece on what’s coming next month is where you need to be.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS + Cell features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. • Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone nearby. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t yet have their own iPhone, so everyone can stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

