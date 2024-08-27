‘Adventure is out there!’ with LEGO’s Disney and Pixar Up set at return $45 Amazon low

Amazon is offering the LEGO Disney and Pixar Up House set for $45 shipped. Normally priced at $60, and not seeing many discounts since releasing in April 2023, today you can grab it at a 25% markdown that we’ve only seen once before – back during last month’s Prime Day savings event – which is repeating here today as a return Amazon low price.

Originally part of a group of LEGO building sets to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, you can now expand your collection with the iconic lodgings and imaginative vehicle that carried our unlikely heroes off to adventure. Stacking up to 598 pieces, this set delivers an appropriately colorful model of dear Carl’s home, complete with the bouquet of balloons crowning the structure. Along with the house itself, there’s also the included minifigures of some of the movie’s characters – starting with Carl, of course, as well as wilderness explorer Russel and Dug the dog.

More LEGO Disney set discounts:

Be sure to also check out the rare discount on the hard-to-find LEGO Icons Atari set that has given folks one of the best deals that has dropped costs back to its $168 low. Over at Amazon you’ll find what is likely one of the last regularly-priced options for the Super Mario 71395 64 Question Mark Block set that was retired back in July. There’s also been plenty of exciting LEGO news and reveals, like the recent partnership announcement between LEGO and Nike, which you can browse through in our LEGO hub.

LEGO Disney and Pixar Up House features:

Give a movie fan or any kid who lives for high-flying adventures a gift full of details to inspire the imagination with this LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House (43217) set

This 598-piece LEGO Disney set includes a partial house built with balloons, different rooms and functions, 2 minifigures, a LEGO animal figure and plenty of accessories to spark play

The set includes beloved Disney and Pixar movie characters: Carl Fredricksen and Russell LEGO minifigures, and a Dug LEGO dog figure for dog lovers. The set is made for unlimited adventures on land or floating through the clouds

Disney and Pixar fans with a passion for adventure will enjoy this set full of imaginative possibilities, with a house based on an iconic movie.

One of a limited number of LEGO sets created to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary; collect them all! Great for kids ages 9+. This also makes an impressive gift for adult Disney fans

The LEGO Builder app guides kids on an intuitive building adventure. They can save sets, track progress and zoom in and rotate models in 3D while they build

With detailed minifigures and a recognizable build, this Disney and Pixar construction set encourages open creative play that builds important life skills through fun

