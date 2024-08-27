Score a deep 55% price drop on this regularly $80 Bella 6-qt. air fryer down at $35 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering another notable chance to refresh your air fryer with a deep deal on the Bella Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer. Regularly $80, you can score this one down at $34.99 shipped. That’s $45 or more than 55% off to deliver the lowest price we can find. As per usual with these daily Best Buy air fryer offers, we can’t find a single 6-quart air fryer at a price like this elsewhere – Amazon doesn’t have anything at a size like this in its under $50 air fryer section from a brand we trust.

It’s not exactly rare to see the white models go on sale with deals like this at Best Buy, but it is far harder to come by than the black options. If your kitchen decor leans more towards the brighter, lighter color schemes, today’s deal might be exactly what you’re after.

There are certainly more high-tech air fryers out there, that’s for sure, but this one does indeed come with all of the most important features to get those delicious crispy golden fries and wings (among a plethora of other things) on the table much the same.

The 6-quart capacity joins a 1,500-watt heating system that can air fry up to 5 pounds of ingredients at a time – enough for roughly 4 to 7 people, or side dishes for larger groups. The digital touchscreen is at the ready for one-touch cooking jobs as well as presets for things like roasting, broiling, air frying, baking, and a dedicated French fries mode.

Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer features:

Feed the fam (a few friends, too!) with this Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Complete with a powerful heating system and large capacity to keep everyone full and keep the fun going. Bonus features include a digital touchscreen, preset cook modes, and an auto shut-off for added safety.

