Just $6 gets you Lenovo's Legion Gaming water-repellent, anti-fray XL mousepad today (68% off)

Karthik Iyer -
Image showing a renders of Lenovo Legion gaming XL mouse pad.

We are now tracking a deal that drops Lenovo’s Legion Gaming XL cloth mouse pad to $5.69 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This particular mousepad with an $18 price tag has been fetching close to $15 in recent months. It dropped to $9 earlier today to land back at its previous all-time low before falling to its lowest price with an additional $3 discount.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming XL is a control type mousepad featuring a cloth surface and a durable non-slip rubber base. The high-density cloth surface is also water-repellent and durable, meaning it easily repels spills and stains to stay clean. You are looking at a 900 x 300 mm surface with what Lenovo calls a “braided locked edge design” that keeps the edges from getting frayed over time with use. This mousepad is only available in black and comes with a Legion gaming logo at the bottom right corner.

Legion Legion Gaming XL mousepad features:

  • Enhanced Speed and Accuracy: Elevate your gaming performance with a microfiber surface that provides a perfect balance of speed and accuracy. Whether you’re making rapid movements or precision shots, our pad ensures a responsive and consistent experience
  • Ultimate Control: The non-slip rubberized base guarantees maximum control during intense gaming sessions. Say goodbye to unwanted movement and enjoy a stable surface that keeps your mouse pad securely in place, allowing you to focus on your gameplay without distractions
  • Durable Water-Repellent Surface: The high-density cloth on the top surface not only delivers exceptional tracking but is also water-repellent and durable. Spills and stains are easily repelled, ensuring your mouse pad remains in top condition

