Just $6 gets you Lenovo’s Legion Gaming water-repellent, anti-fray XL mousepad today (68% off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Lenovo’s Legion Gaming XL cloth mouse pad to $5.69 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This particular mousepad with an $18 price tag has been fetching close to $15 in recent months. It dropped to $9 earlier today to land back at its previous all-time low before falling to its lowest price with an additional $3 discount.

The Lenovo Legion Gaming XL is a control type mousepad featuring a cloth surface and a durable non-slip rubber base. The high-density cloth surface is also water-repellent and durable, meaning it easily repels spills and stains to stay clean. You are looking at a 900 x 300 mm surface with what Lenovo calls a “braided locked edge design” that keeps the edges from getting frayed over time with use. This mousepad is only available in black and comes with a Legion gaming logo at the bottom right corner.

These deals on gaming peripherals don’t stick around for too long, so grab them while you can. Also, be sure to check out our PC gaming deals hub to see if something else catches your attention.

Legion Legion Gaming XL mousepad features:

Enhanced Speed and Accuracy: Elevate your gaming performance with a microfiber surface that provides a perfect balance of speed and accuracy. Whether you’re making rapid movements or precision shots, our pad ensures a responsive and consistent experience

Ultimate Control: The non-slip rubberized base guarantees maximum control during intense gaming sessions. Say goodbye to unwanted movement and enjoy a stable surface that keeps your mouse pad securely in place, allowing you to focus on your gameplay without distractions

Durable Water-Repellent Surface: The high-density cloth on the top surface not only delivers exceptional tracking but is also water-repellent and durable. Spills and stains are easily repelled, ensuring your mouse pad remains in top condition

