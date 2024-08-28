Every toolbox should have Worx’s 4V 3-speed screwdriver, now $25 for the rest of the day (50% off)

Through its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver for $24.99 shipped. Usually priced at $50, this device has been seeing an uptick in these one-day discounts throughout 2024 since ending 2023 at the $20 low during Christmas sales. In May and June we saw the price dip a little lower to $24, while July saw a higher rate of $30. Today though, you’re looking at a solid 50% markdown that returns costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked – only $5 above the all-time low. You can also find it matching in price over at Amazon.

You’re looking at an electric screwdriver designed to make your life easier, whether it’s for quick DIY jobs around the house, putting furniture together, or a multitude of other things. The 1.5-pound electric screwdriver is far less cumbersome to whip out when needed than a full on drill while still delivering more than enough power for quick jobs – max torque of 44 inch-pounds and a max soft torque of 22 inch-pounds. It provides roughly 45 minutes of use out of a single charge and ships with everything you need to get going – a carrying case and 12 drill bits.

You can also score two Worx WX065 Clamping Sawhorses with included Bar Clamps at a 30% markdown for the time being, giving you four-pound accessories that can hold 1,000 pounds of weight. There’s also the EGO Power+ 56V 25-Inch Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer Kit that landed just $10 above its all-time low. You’ll find more simplified power tools like the above screwdriver in our home goods hub, or you can find electric tools to replace gas-guzzlers collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Worx 4V 3-Speed Screwdriver features:

3 SpeedsA Slow, Medium, And Fast Setting To Cover All Common Screwdriving Applications. Slow Is For Backing Screws Out, Fast Is For Driving Large Fasteners

Easy To Grip DesignOmpact And Lightweight So That You Can Use It For Long Stretches Without Hand Fatigue. Plus, The Slim Design Makes It Easy To Get Into Tight Spaces

Low Battery LightSo You’Ll Know How Much Juice You Have Left, And Can Plug It Back Into Its Usb Type-C Charger And Get Fueled Back Up

2 Led LampsThis Screwdriver Has Headlights So That You Can Always See What You’Re Doing In Dark Spaces

Do It Yourself, Do It Better, Do It With WorxWorx Tools Are Engineered With Cutting-Edge Technology, And Above Modern Efficiency Standards, So You Can Build A Cost-Effective Tool Collection That’S Designed To Last

Comes With 12 Bits3 Phillips, 3 Slotted, 2 Torx, 2 Sq. Recess Inserts Bits; (1) 2” Power Bit, (1) ¼” Magnetic Bit Holder And A Durable Box Made From Plastic Injection Molding To Store Them In

