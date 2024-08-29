Today’s best iOS price drops: Earth Atlantis, Wreckfest, Smash Up, and more

This morning’s roundup of the best App Store price drops is now ready and waiting where it always is down below. On your way down, scope out this $500 price drop on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM alongside the $120 price drop we spotted on Siri-ready complete ecobee smart home bundle, a new low on the official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear MagSafe Case, and everything else in our curated hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Earth Atlantis, Wreckfest, Smash Up, Fury of Dracula, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS price drops.

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!