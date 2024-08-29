Today’s best iOS price drops: Earth Atlantis, Wreckfest, Smash Up, and more

This morning’s roundup of the best App Store price drops is now ready and waiting where it always is down below. On your way down, scope out this $500 price drop on the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM alongside the $120 price drop we spotted on Siri-ready complete ecobee smart home bundle, a new low on the official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear MagSafe Case, and everything else in our curated hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Earth Atlantis, Wreckfest, Smash Up, Fury of Dracula, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS price drops.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- iOS Universal: FILCA Vintage Film Camera FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: SPHAZE FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis $2 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Wreckfest $2 (Reg. $10)
- iOS Universal: Smash Up The Card Game $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Fury of Dracula $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Fighting Fantasy Legends $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Cat Lady The Card Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Forks Plant-Based Recipes $20 (Reg. $30)
PlayStation DEALMANIA now live with up to 80% off over 2,100 titles, Disney Collection $19.50, more
iOS app and game deals still live:
- iOS Universal: Word Whirl FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Inkflow Plus Visual Notebook FREE (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: Photo Editor Express+ FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Pup’s Quest for Phonics FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Old Monterrey FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Mystic Vale $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Talisman Origins $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: King of Fighters 2002 ACA NEOGEO $2 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: KOF ’99 ACA NEOGEO $2 (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: The Weather Station $4 (Reg. $5)
Earth Atlantis features:
Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!