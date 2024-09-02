Save $199 on latest Apple 24-inch iMac with deals now starting from $1,100

Update: Amazon’ has now knocked an additional’s additional $49 price drop on the base model M3 24-inch iMac is back for Labor Day starting from $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this is $199 off, $50 under the Prime Day price, and now live on the blue, green, and silver models.

While you will find the entry-level models starting as low as $1,149 on Amazon right now, we have just spotted a new low on the elevated 10-core 512GB M3 iMac in various colors at $1,499.99 shipped. This is a regularly $1,699 configuration that has now dropped $199 to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Again, you can score one of Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop machines for less if you don’t mind the 256GB variant (8-core or 10-core) – it too is up to $200 off right now – but today’s offer marks the first time we have tracked the higher-end and more future-proof machine down this low at Amazon.

As I have said previously, the M3 iMac remains the most gorgeous desktop all-in-one out there in my opinion. The new M4 versions are slated to debut soon, as early as this fall in fact, but considering it took this long to see the $200 discounts and that most folks aren’t buying iMacs for power user-like applications, the extra savings is worth considering. The M3 model will indeed be ready for Apple Intelligence once it finally launches, not to mention plenty of future macOS updates.

The wonderful form-factor houses Apple’s M3 chip alongside the 24-inch Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, and, in this case, the upgraded 10-core GPU with a 512GB SSD. It does appear, as per our latest reporting over at 9to5Mac, the new M4 iMac will remain largely the same aesthetically with a focus on internals at this point.

Apple M3 iMac features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip from Apple. From creating presentations to gaming, you’ll fly through work and play. The all-in-one desktop design is strikingly thin, comes in seven vibrant colors, and becomes the centerpiece of any room. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display features 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. Everything from streaming movies to editing photos is vivid and colorful. (Actual diagonal screen size is 23.5 inches.)

