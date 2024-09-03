Premium Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell with Graphite Steel case now $150 off at Amazon

If you’re looking to get your hands on a higher-end Apple Watch Series 9 at a discount instead of the new Series 10, Amazon just dropped the GPS + Cell 4mm model with the premium Graphite stainless steel case and Midnight Sport Band down to $599 shipped. Buying this configuration from Apple right now will run you $749 shipped, but you can now save $150 off your purchase via Amazon. Just keep in mind, you can also still score this same model with the Midnight Aluminum case down at $379, which is the same $150 off, or the GPS-only variant down at $300, which is $129 off.

For me, there is somethings special about the upgraded stainless steel Apple Watch models. They truly do look and feel more high-end, something far more akin to a proper luxury timepiece, but that price though…it’s tough to swallow. Having said that, at $150 off, folks looking for the more luxurious Apple Watch Series 9 are in luck today.

However, with Series 10 on the horizon now, this might be an even tougher sell despite the deep discount. You certainly will not be getting the new model with the steel case at anywhere near a price like this for quite some time unless you trade-in against the MSRP. But we are also talking about aSeries 9 model that, even with the deal, is more pricey than the base model Series 10 watches will be. Just something to keep in mind if it wasn’t already obvious.

Another thing to remember is that most signs are pointing to the end of the 41mm form-factor, with the smallest Series 10 options jumping up to 45mm. Here’s a $100 price drop on the Series 9 41mm if you’re looking to secure one on sale before they become harder to get.

Apple Watch Series 9 steel GPS + Cell features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance. Keep an eye on your blood oxygen. Take an ECG anytime. Get notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm. See how much time you spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep with sleep stages. Temperature sensing provides insights into overall wellbeing and cycle tracking. And take note of your state of mind to help build emotional awareness and resilience.

