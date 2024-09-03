Today’s best iOS price drops: Old Man’s Journey, S&T Medieval Wars, and more

This morning’s collection of App Store price drops is now ready to go down below. Alongside hangover Labor Day deals on Apple AirTags, we also have one of the lowest prices ever on the 45mm GPS + Cell Apple Watch Series 9 alongside a $385 price drop on Apple 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell and a new low on Belkin’s 2024 Qi2 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe pad. As for the apps, highlights include deals on titles like Old Man’s Journey, S&T: Medieval Wars Deluxe, AR Airplanes, Asdivine Hearts, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.
Today’s best iOS app and game price drops:
- iOS Universal: Spinny Monster FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro FREE (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: Word Search Daily Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: AR Airplanes FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Asdivine Hearts $2 (Reg. $8)
- iOS Universal: Mindcell $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Wall of Insanity $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: S&T: Medieval Wars Deluxe $3 (Reg. $5)
Add the brilliant Braid Anniversary Edition to your Switch library down at $10 today (50% off), more
iOS app and game deals still live:
- iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4 $5 (Reg. $8)
- iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6 $4 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Anodyne Mobile $1 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Transport INC $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2 $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: BE-A-Walker $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Doodle Baseball Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: A Master of Go $12 (Reg. $13)
- iOS Universal: SOULVARS $3 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Lapse 2: Before Zero $1 (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Mazetools Mutant $3 (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D $2 (Reg. $5)
Old Man’s Journey features:
– A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery
– Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations
– Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles
– Unique landscape-shaping mechanic
– A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape
– Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFCs.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!