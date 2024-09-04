Bella’s regularly up to $70 digital touchscreen air fryer is $30 shipped for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering another solid price drop for folks looking to refresh their countertop air fryer. You can now score the Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Digital Air Fryer in black down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70 at Best Buy, you’re looking at a deep $40 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This over 57% discount lands as one of the best values we can find for a comparable air fryer right now from any retailer, including Amazon.

There are plenty of big brand air fryers out there, all of which with much higher price tags and loads of fancy features you may or may not ever make use of. But this Bella strips away most of the bells and whistles to deliver a solid air fryer solution that will have the wings and fries just a crispy golden and delicious at a fraction of the price.

Having said all that, you’re still looking at a 4.2-quart capacity with enough space to feed four to six people by way of its 1,500W heating power and a series of touchscreen presets for air frying, baking, roasting, broiling, reheating, and a pair of dedicated options for fries and wings. So, basically everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Scope out this deal on the beloved AeroPress coffee make down at $30 today and head head over to our our home goods hub for more of this week’s best.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Quick, crispy dinners are on the weekly menu with this Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Digital Air Fryer. You’ll enjoy the powerful heating system with circular heat technology, user-friendly touchscreen controls, and quick-cleaning design. Plus, its stylish design in a sleek matte finish means you’ll want it on your kitchen countertop year round.

