TCL’s 120Hz 65-inch Q7 AirPlay Google Smart TV drops to one of its best prices at $600, more from $220

As part of its 48-hour flash sale, Best Buy is now offering some notable deals on Google smart TVs from $220 with our favorite of the bunch being the TCL 65-inch Class Q7 QLED 4K UHD model at $599.99 shipped. This model debuted last year at $850 and is now $200 under the $800 price it has been fetching lately to deliver the lowest we can find. Currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer comes within $2 of the lowest we have ever tracked there – this model very rarely ever dropped below $648 over the last year.

It might be a 2023 model, but it’s also still a solid viewing experience that comes in $200 under the sale price on the 2024 model that delivers on mostly comparable specs for all but the most ardent of smart TV aficionados.

You’re looking at a 120Hz display with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and the brand’s Game Accelerator 240 VRR tech for “more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard.” The Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG join the Google smart TV ecosystem that serves up all of the apps and streaming services you could need alongside a backlit voice remote.

It supports your Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear and features a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs as well as a USB jack too.

Browse through the rest of the discounted smart TVs in Best Buy’s new 48-hour flash sale for additional deals starting from $220.

TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED 4K UHD Google Smart TV features:

TCL Q7 Class Smart TVs offers the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports, and next level gaming with QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ you can enjoy enhanced contrast and vivid colors. TCL’s High Brightness PRO Direct LED Backlight produces up to 1,000 nits peak brightness for dazzling specular highlights, perfect for any viewing environment. Full Array PRO local dimming with up to 200+ zones adapt to on-screen content for deep blacks without image blooming powered by TCL’s AIPQ Engine Gen 3, an advanced processor optimizing each scene with machine learning for an unrivaled cinematic experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!