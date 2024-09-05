This customizable mechanical keyboard with an aluminum knob, LCD, more is a steal at $50 (50% off)

The official Epomaker Amazon storefront is offering its TH80-X Gasket Mechanical Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. That’s straight up a 50% discount on a customizable keyboard that regularly fetches $100. Today’s deal lands a solid $50 discount on this keyboard which debuted last year, dropping it $20 below its previous all-time low on Amazon. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this mechanical keyboard, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag one for your workstation or gaming setup.

The Epomaker TH80-X is a mechanical keyboard featuring a 75% layout along with a rotary aluminum alloy knob and an LCD panel in the top right corner. The LCD is customizable to show you different things like the connected PC’s operating system, remaining battery percentage, date and time, and connection mode, among other things. The rotary knob on the top can be used to adjust the system volume or customize RGB lighting. The variant of TH80-X keyboard discounted today comes with Flamingo linear switches, though you can easily swap them out for something else thanks to a hot-swap PCB. Other highlights of the TH80-X mechanical keyboard include a gasket mounting system for a comfortable typing experience, a 4,000mAh battery, tri-mode wireless connectivity with Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz dongle, and USB-C port, programmable keys for creating macros, and more.

By the way, the Epomaker TH80-X is not the only keyboard that is discounted right now. Folks looking for something a bit more premium can also check out ASUS’ ROG Flachion RX low-profile mechanical keyboard, which is available for $140. It features low-profile mechanical switches and tri-mode connectivity and is down from its usual price of $170.

Epomaker TH80-X mechanical keyboard features:

Experience the next level of keyboard perfection with the EPOMAKER TH80-X mechanical keyboard, a remarkable upgrade to the renowned TH80 PRO. This advanced mechanical keyboard takes everything you loved about its predecessor and amplifies it with enhanced features, delivering an unparalleled typing experience that will leave you amazed. It combines innovation, durability, and aesthetic appeal to elevate your typing experience to new heights.

Express your creativity and add a touch of personalization to your keyboard setup with the TH80-X’s built-in display screen. This vibrant screen gives you the freedom to create and display custom animations, logos, or even your favorite images. Let your keyboard reflect your unique style, making it a true extension of your personality. Stand out from the crowd and make a statement with a keyboard that’s as unique as you are

With its 79-key layout and 75% arrangement, the TH80-X strikes the perfect balance between functionality and compactness. Enjoy the convenience of a condensed form factor that preserves essential keys, providing easy access to all the functions you need while optimizing desk space. Whether you’re a professional, a gamer, or a casual user, the TH80-X is designed to meet your needs with its versatile layout

