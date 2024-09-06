Apple M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM back down at the $1,099 low (Reg. $1,299)

We have seen plenty of standout M3 MacBook Air deals over the last couple months, but one particular configuration stands out from the rest for folks looking to land the lowest possible price on a 16GB configuration. While Amazon is still offering the models with 8GB of RAM from $899, B&H is once again serving up the configuration with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular $1,299 price tag and the lowest we can find.

Amazon doesn’t even offer this particular configuration. The best price it has on a 16GB M3 MacBook Air is the $200 deal on the 16GB/512GB model at $1,299. This one was down at $1,249 during the back to school sale, but that’s still well above the $1,099 on tap today from B&H.

And as a quick refresher in case you missed it last time, this isn’t some kind of Frankenstein configuration B&H is offering here. It is indeed one you can get straight from Apple, just at the full $1,299. It is the base-model 13-inch MacBook Air with the upgraded 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU alongside the elevated 16GB of unified memory.

While for many the 256GB of storage isn’t exactly ideal, more and more 9to5Toys readers are clearly favoring the RAM upgrades on Apple laptops and today’s deal offers the lowest possible price on the 16GB M3 MacBook Air.

While the new M4 MacBook Pros are fast approaching, just about all reports have the refreshed M4 MacBook Air a ways out still. It is most likely we won’t see those machines until spring 2025, or roughly a year after the release of the models we have on sale today.

Apple M3 MacBook Air features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 13-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Apple Intelligence helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. It draws on your personal context while setting brand-new standard for privacy in AI. Coming in beta this fall.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!