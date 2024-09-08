Apple Watch Ultra 2 now undercutting Prime Day price down at $689 ($110 off all band options)

While we are just a few days out from the upcoming Apple Glowtime event on Monday, Amazon has stepped in today to undercut its Prime Day offer on the current-generation Apple Watch Ultra 2. You can now score the regularly $799 flagship Apple wearable down at $689 shipped and that deal spans just about every single band configuration out there today. This is $110 off the going rate, $10 under the July Prime Day and subsequent price drops, as well as being the lowest price we can find anywhere on a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

While there have been fleeting offers on select, arguably less desirable band configurations, throughout 2024, today’s sale is easily among the best prices we have tracked on Apple Watch Ultra 2 with this extensive a band selection. For me it’s all about the Alpine Loop in Olive, but have at it – everything is marked down today. For comparison’s sake, all of these Ultra 2 configurations are still sitting at full price via Best Buy.

Not a ton is known about the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra at this point, but we do know the Series 10 models are on the way and likely the Ultra 3 in just a few day’s time. If you’re looking to hold out until pre-orders go up and pay full price on the latest, we wouldn’t blame you, but it will be more than a while before we see straight up $110 price drops on those models.

And all things considered, the Ultra 2 will remain a wonderful wearable experience well after the new model debuts. If you ask me, the original OG Apple Watch Ultra is still a great smart wrist computer.

If you’re looking ahead to the next-generation Series 10 model instead, here’s everything you need know about what’s coming on Monday afternoon from Cupertino.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

The most rugged and capable Apple Watch. Designed for outdoor adventures and supercharged workouts with a lightweight titanium case, extra-long battery life, and the brightest-ever display. Featuring double tap, a magical way to interact with Apple Watch, and Precision Finding to guide you to your iPhone.

