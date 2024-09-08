Don’t care about the new Pixel 9 devices? Google Pixel 8 Pro just hit the $625 Amazon low ($375 off)

While the new Pixel 9 handsets have arrived in full force, Amazon is now offering an impressive price drop on the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro. This is a regularly $999 smartphone you can score right now in a couple different colorways down at $624 shipped. That’s 38% or $375 off the price this phone fetches directly from Google and elsewhere. We saw these handsets drop to $699 for a couple days during Prime Day in July, but today’s offer takes things even further to deliver a new Amazon all-time low for folks not looking to spend the much higher price tag on the new Google Pixel 9 devices. 

For comparison’s sake, a Google Pixel 9 sells for $799 – well more than the 8 Pro we have on sale here today – and the Google Pixel 9 Pro goes for $999

The Pixel 8 Pro remains a solid handset, despite not being the latest and greatest. It’s not like it’s some ancient smartphone – it debuted for the first time last fall as Google’s latest flagship smartphone – and features the Tensor G3 chip to run Google’s AI tech. It brings a 6.7-inch Super Actua display to your EDC with, what was at the time, Pixel’s “best pro camera yet” and “Pixel’s best zoom ever.” It too features the adaptive battery that can deliver over “24 hours” of action while an Extreme Battery Saver option provides “up to 72 hours.” Hit up our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google for a closer look. 

Alongside the Pixel 8 Pro model, the standard edition is also seeing a nice $200 price drop today:

Google Pixel 8 Pro features:

Meet Pixel 8 Pro, the all-pro phone engineered by Google. It’s sleek, sophisticated, powerful, and secure. And with Google AI, you can do more, even faster. The triple camera system includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, improved autofocus, and full-resolution photography with Pro controls. And the all-day battery charges faster than ever.

