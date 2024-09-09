This Anker 100W 3-port USB-C GaN charger is ready for new Apple gear at $76.50 low

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 100W USB-C Prime Charger for $76.49 shipped. This is a brand new charger that hit the scene last month carrying an $85 price tag. Lucky for us, it could only hold on to its original price for a month and is already down $8.50 from its usual going rate on Amazon. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this particular charger, making it a great time to cash in and sort charging for the new Apple gear announced today. Head below for more details.

This Anker Prime GaN Charger comes with two USB-C and a single USB-A port with support for up to 100W fast charging when one of the two USB-C ports is in use. You can also use it to charge three devices simultaneously if you don’t mind the maximum output being capped to 65W. This GaN charger has a slim form factor which makes it easier to carry around, and it also has foldable prongs that won’t get damaged when you toss it into your backpack.

If you’d rather get your hands on a power bank for portable power then check out Anker’s 20,000mAh 30W Zolo power bank at $29. It comes with an integrated woven USB-C cable and is down from its usual price of $36.

Anker 100W 3-port USB-C Prime Charger features:

100W Multi-Device Fast Charger: Power up three devices simultaneously with a total of 100W output through two USB-C and one USB-A port for efficient power distribution.

Maximum Power with USB-C: Each USB-C port delivers a full 100W, efficiently charging your 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Super Compact: Its foldable prongs and compact design make it perfect for on-the-go use, easily fitting into any bag or pocket without the bulk.

