Best post-release deal yet now live on Galaxy Buds 3 from $160 (Up to $50 off before trade-in)

As part of its now live Discover Fall sale, Samsung is now offering the first notable price drop on its new Galaxy Buds 3 since release. Not only can you score an up to $100 in instant trade-in value and a FREE Clip Case worth $30 with purchase, but it has also now slashed $20 off the price tag. That means the regularly $180 Buds 3 are now starting at $159.99 shipped, add in the value of the case, and you’re saving a total of $50 before you even factor in the trade-in potential. They are currently sold out at Amazon

The new Galaxy Buds 3 deliver on a very similar look and feel as the far more pricey Buds 3 Pro set, complete with the multi-color LED action and the sweet silver, semi see-through case. 

They even include active noise cancellation alongside Samsung’s Adaptive Equalizer “for Sound Optimization with Galaxy AI that personalizes sounds based on how you wear them.” 

Alongside the rest of the AI features, the Buds 3 feature the brand’s live translation action as well – “hear translations through your Galaxy Buds during face-to-face conversations using Real-Time Interpreter” – alongside touch controls so you can pause, skip, accept calls and more without pulling out your phone. 

Galaxy Buds 3 features:

From working to working out, enjoy all-day comfort with Galaxy Buds3. Experience crystal-clear sound in all you do, from phone conversations with friends to listening to a new playlist during your morning workout routine. Hear translations through your Galaxy Buds while using the Samsung Phone app. 

