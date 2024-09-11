Score Logitech’s popular MX Mechanical Mini for Mac with quiet switches at $105 low ($45 off)

We just spotted a deal on Amazon that drops Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac in Space Grey to $104.99 shipped. That’s the lowest price we have tracked for this compact, low-profile keyboard with quiet tactile switches which typically goes for $150. We’ve tracked lower prices on this keyboard with clicky and linear switches, but the one with quiet tactile switches hasn’t been this low. Today’s 30% discount knocks this variant of the keyboard $4 below our previous mention from July, marking a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is one of the best low-profile mechanical wireless keyboards out there that’ll pair nicely with Mac, Windows, and other operating systems. This particular variant comes with quiet tactile switches, which is perfect for those who don’t like their keyboards making a lot of noise while typing. It features backlit keys that light up and can adjust the brightness based on ambient lighting, and it also comes with USB-C quick charging support.

If you’re looking to pair this with a mouse, then check out Logitech’s MX Master 3S for Mac at $83. This black variant of the MX Master 3S mouse will go well with the Space Grey MX Mechanical Mini keyboard and is down from its usual price of $100 right now with a 17% discount.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard features:

Mastered for Mac: MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Bluetooth keyboard features a key layout for Mac designed for feel and productivity, optimized for macOS and compatible with iPadOS and iOS(1)

Precise and quiet typing: Mechanical Tactile Quiet switches have a satisfying tactile bump you feel but barely hear, for precise feedback, reactive key reset, and a fluid typing experience

Mini size with low-profile keys: Experience more comfort with the minimalist, compact form factor featuring low-profile mechanical keys, for effortless precision and better ergonomics

Smart illumination: Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

Multi Mac connectivity: Pair MX Mechanical Mini for Mac multi-device keyboard via Bluetooth Low Energy with up to 3 Mac computers or iPads and switch between them seamlessly

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!