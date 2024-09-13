Amazon really wants your Apple Watch Series 10 pre-order, it just dropped the Cell model to $520

Amazon really wants you to pre-order your new Apple Series 10 through its storefront. It is now offering the brand new GPS + Cell model in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver down at $519.99 shipped. This new wearable carries a $529 MSRP and fetches as much everywhere else, of course. This is clearly just a tiny price drop, but if you’re about to pre-order one of these models, you might as well as keep the $9 in your pocket for coffee or lunch or something. But that’s only if you don’t plan on trading in a Series 9 for one – we are currently seeing Series 10 drop as low as $99 for the entry level models.

Now obviously this is just Amazon’s way to weasel you into pre-ordering the elevated 46mm Cell model from its storefront rather than going straight to Apple or elsewhere. But hey, savings are savings and this is the lowest price around if you don’t have any store credit or an older Apple Watch to trade-in against the full sticker price.

As mentioned above, Best Buy is getting particularly aggressive with the trade-in values it is offering for folks looking to flip a Series 9 into a Series 10 this week. There’s no telling when the as much as $300 back it is offering will settle down into something more realistic, so make sure you scope out all of the details on how to leverage this, frankly, sort of wild trade-in action while you still can.

The best value is coming by way of the entry-level Series 9 41mm and 45mm models, but there’s cash to be saved on all of them right now.

Apple Watch Series 10 features:

Meet Apple Watch Series 10. A bigger display with more screen area and a thinner, lighter design. Get advanced fitness and health features with Sleep Apnea Notifications, plus faster charging. Bigger display with up to 30 percent more screen area. A thinner, lighter, and more comfortable design. Advanced health and fitness features provide invaluable insights. Safety features connect you to help when you need it. Faster charging gives you 80 percent battery in about 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!