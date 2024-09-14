9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and new releases in PC gaming

Welcome to Battlestation Weekly – your weekly dose of the latest PC gaming deals and releases at a glance every Saturday morning. This week, we’re highlighting significant discounts on Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitors with $1,430 in savings, along with deals on gaming mice, webcam, and more. We’ll also look at some new keyboards that made a splash this week from Glorious and Razer, along with a quick look at Varmilo’s Muse65 HE Hall Effect keyboard we just reviewed. They should definitely be on your radar. Let’s get started!

As a part of the ongoing Discover Samsung Fall Sale, Samsung is now offering some massive discounts on its popular Odyssey gaming monitors. You are looking at up to $1,430 in savings along with a FREE 27-inch Odyssey G3 (G30D) gaming monitor worth $180. A bunch of Odyssey gaming monitors are currently discounted, but the one that’s perhaps the easiest to recommend is the 49-inch Odyssey G9 (G95C) Dual QHD curved gaming monitor at $799.99 shipped. This monitor debuted earlier this year with a $1,300 price tag, but it’s now matching the lowest price we have tracked for it. Amazon is also matching the $800 price today but you’ll miss out on the free 27-inch Odyssey G3 FHD monitor if you go that route. Head below for more details on this monitor along with deals on other Odyssey gaming displays.

Courtesy of the official UGREEN Amazon storefront, you can score its new in-flight and car wireless earbud adapter for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 20% off coupon to see the discounted price at checkout. This airplane Bluetooth transmitter debuted just a few weeks ago carrying a $37 price tag. We tracked a couple of discounts on this last month, but today’s deal shaves $13 off its listed price to drop it $3 below our previous mention from last month. It’s now down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, so head below for more details to see if you want to snag this handy gadget before you travel next time.

New gear releases/first look

My personal tech arsenal

Having a finger on the pulse of the best PC gaming deals and gear, helps me stay on top of all the new gear and the freshest deals. Here’s what I’ve managed to pick up over time for my personal arsenal:

