TCL’s 120Hz frame-style 55-inch smart TV just dropped below the Black Friday price at $698 (Reg. up to $1,500)

Amazon is now offering the 2024 TCL 55-inch Class QLED 4K Smart NXTFRAME TV down at $697.99 shipped. This frame-style smart TV debuted earlier this year with a $1,500 price tag before dropping into the more realistic $1,000 range in September, which frankly already undercut the popular Samsung The Frame models. But it is now an additional $302 off to slightly undercut the Black Friday mention we featured last month and deliver a new Amazon all-time low as well.

TCL NXTFRAME smart Google TV deals

***Note: The 65-inch model is now out of stock but you will also find the larger 75-inch back down at the Black Friday price tag with as much as $1,000 in savings at the ready.

As we alluded to above, the latest NXTFRAME TVs from TCL deliver on that Samsung The Frame vibe, just at a much lower price point. Even with the current Discover Samsung sale pricing you’ll still pay $1,000 for a 55-inch The Frame.

Measuring out at just 1.1-inches thick, they are the thinnest models the brand has developed yet. They feature a native 120Hz panel with 144Hz VRR action alongside HDR ULTRA and Dolby Vision IQ. The Bang & Olufsen-powered audio system joins the art library accesses and AI art tech to showcase imagery on your walls in between TV shows, movies, and gaming – they include an off-white bezel and a light wood frame in the box without having spend any extra cash too.

TCL TCL NXTFRAME Google Smart TV features:

World’s Thinnest “All-In-One” NXTFRAME TV – Ultra-Slim Design is just 1.1” deep (1.2” for 85”), and the built-in chassis allows for simple installation without the need for an external chassis box.

Off-White Bezel and Included Light Wood Frame – Off-White Bezel and Included Light Wood Frame

Flush Wall Mount Included – Specially designed ultra-thin wall mount holds the NXTFRAME tight to the wall for an elegant look

Ultra Matte Anti-Glare Screen – Features a highly Matte anti-reflective screen for a true wall art look.

Art Library and AI Art – Comes with a curated Art Library, AI Art capability, multiple matte options, and a personal photo gallery mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!