Cuisinart’s 1,000W 1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Microwave drops to $100 (Reg. $140+)

Amazon offers the Cuisinart CMW-100 1-Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $99.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $180 at retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot charges $135 and Amazon normally has it listed for around $140. This is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available right now. If you’re looking for a quality microwave, Cuisinart has been in the business forever and over 600 Amazon customers left 4+ star ratings.
Cuisinart CMW-100 1 Cu. Ft. Microwave features:
- 1000-watt stainless-steel microwave oven with 1-cubic-foot interior
- Touchpad controls with LCD; 25 preprogrammed settings; 10 power levels
- 8 presets with serving-size options; 2-stage cooking operation
- 2 defrost functions; 12-inch glass turntable; instructions and recipes included
- Product Built to North American Electrical Standards Weight:33.5 pounds; Dimensions:20.50″ x 15.25″ x 12.80″
- Stylish chrome handle, Limited 3-year warranty, BPA Free