Cuisinart’s 1,000W 1-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Microwave drops to $100 (Reg. $140+)

- Jun. 28th 2018 6:59 pm ET

$100
View Comments

Amazon offers the Cuisinart CMW-100 1-Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Microwave Oven for $99.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $180 at retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot charges $135 and Amazon normally has it listed for around $140. This is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available right now. If you’re looking for a quality microwave, Cuisinart has been in the business forever and over 600 Amazon customers left 4+ star ratings.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Cuisinart CMW-100 1 Cu. Ft. Microwave features:

  • 1000-watt stainless-steel microwave oven with 1-cubic-foot interior
  • Touchpad controls with LCD; 25 preprogrammed settings; 10 power levels
  • 8 presets with serving-size options; 2-stage cooking operation
  • 2 defrost functions; 12-inch glass turntable; instructions and recipes included
  • Product Built to North American Electrical Standards Weight:33.5 pounds; Dimensions:20.50″ x 15.25″ x 12.80″
  • Stylish chrome handle, Limited 3-year warranty, BPA Free
$100

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)