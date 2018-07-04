Save 33%+ off BLACK+DECKER’s Cordless Project Kit w/ 100 accessories: $42 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Project Kit with 100 Accessories for $41.80 shipped. That’s good for $23+ off the rate it typically fetches and sets a new all-time low at Amazon. This 100-piece kit will give you everything needed to knock out most projects around the house. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.
BLACK+DECKER Cordless Project Kit features:
- Lithium-ion battery holds a charge up to 18 months
- 24-position clutch prevents stripping and overdriving screws
- 100-piece assortment of accessories ideal for all your needs
- Ideal for drilling through or screwdriving wood, metal, and plastic