Save 33%+ off BLACK+DECKER’s Cordless Project Kit w/ 100 accessories: $42 shipped

- Jul. 4th 2018 9:48 am ET

$42
View Comments

Amazon is currently offering the BLACK+DECKER Cordless Project Kit with 100 Accessories for $41.80 shipped. That’s good for $23+ off the rate it typically fetches and sets a new all-time low at Amazon. This 100-piece kit will give you everything needed to knock out most projects around the house. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

BLACK+DECKER Cordless Project Kit features:

  • Lithium-ion battery holds a charge up to 18 months
  • 24-position clutch prevents stripping and overdriving screws
  • 100-piece assortment of accessories ideal for all your needs
  • Ideal for drilling through or screwdriving wood, metal, and plastic
$42

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black & Decker

About the Author