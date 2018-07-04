GAP is loaded with deals for the 4th of July: extra 50% off your order + free delivery

GAP is currently offering up to 60% off sale items and an extra 40% off your purchase with code GO4TH. Plus, it’s also taking an extra 10% off and free delivery when code MOREFUN is applied at checkout. Note: Be sure to add both promo codes at checkout to redeem best offer.

The men’s Linen Boat Shoes are a must-have for warm weather. These shoes are lightweight, versatile and very stylish. Even better, they’re currently marked down to $32, which is $28 off the original rate, and would look great paired with the 12-inch Washewell Shorts.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Top is versatile to be worn with jeans, shorts, or skirts alike. It’s available in white or peach and is currently marked down to just $7. For comparison, this top was originally priced at $25.

Our top picks for women include: