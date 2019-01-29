Check temperature and humidity on your phone w/ this wireless $16 monitor

- Jan. 29th 2019 3:57 pm ET

0

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Bluetooth Temperature and Humidity Monitor for $16 shipped when you use code AWBCVX3M at checkout. Regularly $40, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Whether you’re keeping tabs on outdoor temps, your baby’s room, or anywhere else, you’ll be able to monitor it from your phone. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Drop the Bluetooth connectivity and get this ThermoPro Indoor Thermometer and Humidity Monitor for $10.50 shipped.

Minger Bluetooth Temperature/Humidity Monitor features:

Swiss-made SHT30 sensing component that provides reliable, accurate measurements. Its measuring range of temperature is -10°C to 60°C /14°F – 140°F with accuracy ±0.3°C . Its measuring range of humidity is 0%-99% with accuracy ±3%. User calibration is available

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Minger

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide