Give your tools a refresh w/ this RYOBI ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $159 (Reg. $200+), more

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $159 shipped. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and is in line with some of the lowest prices we have tracked. With a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, impact driver, LED Light, 2x batteries, and a dual charger, this kit will quickly refresh many of the tools in your shop. An average rating of 4.5/5 stars from 100+ customers means that you’re going to love working with these.
We also spotted a similar RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $159 shipped. The price comparisons are in the same ballpark as the only difference here is that the reciprocating saw is swapped for an angle grinder. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Put today’s savings to good use with a DEWALT 100-pc. Screwdriving and Drilling Set for $30. Typically fetching $40+, this is a solid way to ensure you have thee bits you need no matter what happens.
RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit features:
Equipped with everything you need to get the job done, the 5-Piece RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Combo Kit provides superior performance. The variable-speed reciprocating saw includes a blade with a 7/8 in. stroke length capable of 3,100 SPM. You can rely on the impact driver for lag bolts and desk screws – or any high-torque fastening job. The 5-1/2 in. circular saw includes a multipurpose carbide blade. Choose between 24 variable-speed clutch settings for optimal torque, while a keyless chuck secures up to 1/2 in. bits into the lightweight drill. Even better, you’ll never lose sight of your projects with the included ONE+ LED light that can be positioned on its belly, rear or hung from above with the ability to rotate and point the head where desired. This kit is backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty.