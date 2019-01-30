Give your tools a refresh w/ this RYOBI ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $159 (Reg. $200+), more

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $159 shipped. That’s $40+ off the typical rate there and is in line with some of the lowest prices we have tracked. With a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, impact driver, LED Light, 2x batteries, and a dual charger, this kit will quickly refresh many of the tools in your shop. An average rating of 4.5/5 stars from 100+ customers means that you’re going to love working with these.

We also spotted a similar RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $159 shipped. The price comparisons are in the same ballpark as the only difference here is that the reciprocating saw is swapped for an angle grinder. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to good use with a DEWALT 100-pc. Screwdriving and Drilling Set for $30. Typically fetching $40+, this is a solid way to ensure you have thee bits you need no matter what happens.

RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit features: