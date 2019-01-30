Modernize your car without hassle using this Smart Wireless Backup Sensor: $85 (Reg. $130)

NeweggFlash is offering the FenSens Smart Wireless Parking Sensor for $84.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by just as much. This backup sensor runs on AA batteries and doesn’t require you to wire a thing. Simply attach it to your license plate, download the iOS or Android app, and you’ll be good to go. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

Get your hands dirty and save with this $37 Backup Camera Kit. Sure, it will require a bit of work to set up, but once it is done, you’ll have a screen that shows you video footage of what’s going on behind you. This Amazon best-seller is rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,000 shoppers.

FenSens Smart Wireless Parking Sensor features: