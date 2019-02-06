Nike, adidas, New Balance, more at up to 50% off in Nordstrom Rack’s Spring to It Sale

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having its Spring To It Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, Reebok, New Balance and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Nike Revolution 3 4E Running Shoes for men are nearly 50% off at $31. These shoes feature a mesh overlay for breathability and a cushioned insole for added comfort. You can wear these sneakers to the gym for workouts or with jeans during casual outings.

For women, the Nike Free TR 7 Training Shoes are marked down to $53, which is down from their original rate of $100. The design of these shoes is very unique and they fit like a sock for additional support. Plus, they’re available in an array of color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: