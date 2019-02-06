Nike, adidas, New Balance, more at up to 50% off in Nordstrom Rack’s Spring to It Sale

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having its Spring To It Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, Reebok, New Balance and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The Nike Revolution 3 4E Running Shoes for men are nearly 50% off at $31. These shoes feature a mesh overlay for breathability and a cushioned insole for added comfort. You can wear these sneakers to the gym for workouts or with jeans during casual outings.
For women, the Nike Free TR 7 Training Shoes are marked down to $53, which is down from their original rate of $100. The design of these shoes is very unique and they fit like a sock for additional support. Plus, they’re available in an array of color options.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Revolution 3 4E Running Shoes $31 (Orig. $60)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 Sneakers $80 (Orig. $120)
- Reebok Floatride Ultraknit Sneaker $80 (Orig. $150)
- PUMA Avid Evoknit Sneaker $60 (Orig. $110)
- adidas Response LT Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Brooks Ravenna 9 Sneaker $65 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Free TR 7 Training Shoes $53 (Orig. $100)
- New Balance 680 Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $75)
- Nike Renew Rival Running Shoes $67 (Orig. $85)
- adidas Ozweego Run Sneakers $60 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
