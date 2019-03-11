Finally put a camera on your dash w/ these models from $99 shipped at Amazon (Reg. up to $200)

Vantrue (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its X3 2.5K Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 36A48K5Q at checkout. Regularly $140, this matches our last mention and is the best price available. This dash camera features 2.5K recording and built-in Wi-Fi, making accessing your footage super easy. Plus, you’ll have the ability to pull the microSD card out and access footage from your computer should you want to view it on a larger screen. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Vantrue doesn’t give you a microSD card, so you’ll have to pick one up yourself. You can spend just a little bit of your savings on this 32GB model for just $8 Prime shipped.

Other Vantrue dash cameras on sale:

Vantrue X3 Dash Camera features:

Unique High Dynamic Range (HDR) video system for superior low light compensation – reacts to extreme light conditions just like your eye, balancing exposure and light/dark spots; While F1.8 plus 6 glass lenses reduce glare and delivers stunning image quality day and night, clear video evidence potentially critical in an insurance claim, making your life easier and safer.

