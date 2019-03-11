Finally put a camera on your dash w/ these models from $99 shipped at Amazon (Reg. up to $200)

Vantrue (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its X3 2.5K Wi-Fi Dash Camera for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 36A48K5Q at checkout. Regularly $140, this matches our last mention and is the best price available. This dash camera features 2.5K recording and built-in Wi-Fi, making accessing your footage super easy. Plus, you’ll have the ability to pull the microSD card out and access footage from your computer should you want to view it on a larger screen. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Vantrue doesn’t give you a microSD card, so you’ll have to pick one up yourself. You can spend just a little bit of your savings on this 32GB model for just $8 Prime shipped.
Other Vantrue dash cameras on sale:
- N2: $99 (Reg. $150)
- w/ on-page + code Q84CDXK2
- T2 24/7: $117.50 (Reg. $150)
- w/ on-page + code 6EL9R7L6
- N2 Pro: $150 (Reg. $200)
- w/ code SP3JD39I
Vantrue X3 Dash Camera features:
Unique High Dynamic Range (HDR) video system for superior low light compensation – reacts to extreme light conditions just like your eye, balancing exposure and light/dark spots; While F1.8 plus 6 glass lenses reduce glare and delivers stunning image quality day and night, clear video evidence potentially critical in an insurance claim, making your life easier and safer.
Unsure what dash camera you should buy? Check out our roundup of some of the best options available https://t.co/4aRtbQolKQ pic.twitter.com/W7nU5Feq1c
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) September 1, 2018