Joe’s New Balance offers its top styles for spring from $30 during its Super Select Sale

The Joe’s New Balance Super Select Sale offers up to 60% off with styles from $30. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s 247 Lifestyle Shoes that are available for $36. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $75. They’re available in five color options and and feature breathable material for all day comfort. They are also lightweight for a natural stride. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 501 Lifestyle Shoes $32 (Orig. $70)
- Koze Running Shoes $33 (Orig. $60)
- Fresh Foam Arishi Luxe Holiday Pack $30 (Orig. $75)
- 247 Lifestyle Shoes $36 (Orig. $80)
- Fresh Foam Lazr Hyposkin $40 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- FuelCore NERGIZE Sneaker $36 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit $47 (Orig. $85)
- FuelCore Coast v3 Running Shoes $26 (Orig. $65)
- Fresh Foam Zante v3 Ballpark $44 (Orig. $110)
- Fresh Foam Lazr Sport $36 (Orig. $90)
