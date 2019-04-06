Level up your stand mixer w/ the KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment: $52.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment for $52.49 shipped. It regularly goes for $80 at the likes of Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond. This is among the lowest prices we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you already own a KitchenAid stand mixer, you can level it up with this attachment. Whether you want to make burgers, sausages, or even non-meat food such as bread crumbs, this has all the necessary parts you need. Reviews are still coming in, but this item is already rated a remarkable 4.7/5 stars.

If you want to save a little more and don’t mind forgoing the metal finish, you can opt for the KitchenAid FGA Plastic Food Grinder Attachment for $29. Like the one above, this also fits most KitchenAid home stand mixers.