Level up your stand mixer w/ the KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment: $52.50 (Reg. $80)

- Apr. 6th 2019 11:04 am ET

$52.50
0

Amazon offers the KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment for $52.49 shipped. It regularly goes for $80 at the likes of Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond. This is among the lowest prices we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you already own a KitchenAid stand mixer, you can level it up with this attachment. Whether you want to make burgers, sausages, or even non-meat food such as bread crumbs, this has all the necessary parts you need. Reviews are still coming in, but this item is already rated a remarkable 4.7/5 stars.

If you want to save a little more and don’t mind forgoing the metal finish, you can opt for the KitchenAid FGA Plastic Food Grinder Attachment for $29. Like the one above, this also fits most KitchenAid home stand mixers.

KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment:

  • Get Creative with the fine, medium & coarse grinding plates, & 2 sausage stuffer Tubes
  • The larger food tray* processes more ingredients in 1 batch. *Compared to model fga
  • Pre-chill grinder to maintain a cold grinding temperature, for a clean grind with meat
  • Grinder & all parts fit inside its own storage case, for easy storage and quick access
$52.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
kitchenaid

About the Author