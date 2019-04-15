Start your at-home gym w/ the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells + Bench: $299 (Save at least $229)

Amazon offers a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells with the Series 5.1 Bench for $299 shipped. That’s what you’d otherwise pay for the dumbbells alone, with the bench regularly going for $229. This is the best deal we could find for these items together. For further comparison, the dumbbells plus bench would run you close to $550 at Walmart. This is a great way to bring the gym experience into your home without breaking the bank. Both items boast at least 1,000 reviews, with the bench receiving 4.3/5 stars and the dumbbells 4.7/5 stars.

Have a smaller budget? Ditch the bench and get the Power Block GF-SPDBLK24 Adjustable SpeedBlock Dumbbells for $160 instead. These don’t have as wide a weight range as the Bowflex above, but would make for a great beginner set. Ratings are solid, too, at 4.2/5 stars.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells:

Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds

Dumbbells let you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next

Each dumbbell combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system

Bowflex Series 5.1 Bench:

Bench adjusts to six different positions, 17-degree decline to 90-degree incline

Bench comes with a removable leg hold-down brace for added decline position support

Bench corrects posture and stabilizes positioning for a safe, muscle-building free-weight workout

