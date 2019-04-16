TCL’s 49-inch 1080p TV is perfect for a guest room: $220 shipped (Reg. $260+)

Apr. 16th 2019

Amazon is offering the TCL 49-Inch 1080p LED TV (49D100) for $219.99 shipped. That’s $41 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you tend to plug in your own streaming stick or set top box, this TV is a solid option worth considering as it passes along any savings from foregoing Smart TV internals directly to you. With a 120Hz refresh rate, fast action scenes will look crisper than ever. Inputs include 3x HDMI, USB, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

For a more sophisticated look, you should consider mounting this TV. This AmazonBasics Wall Mount makes the job cost-effective and straight-forward. It doesn’t require studs, allowing you to mount it in drywall alone. With support for 150 pounds, your new TV will be snugly held in place.

TCL 49-Inch 1080p LED TV features:

  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 43.7″ x 25.4″ x 3”, TV with stand: 43.7″ x 27.7″ x 8.5”
  • 1080p Full HD resolution for a lifelike picture
  • Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality
  • 120Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur.Power:110 W
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI (1 ARC), 1 USB, RF, Composite & Component (shared), Digital Audio Out (optical)

