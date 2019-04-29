Gold Toe’s popular Canterbury Dress Socks for men drop to just $4

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of men’s Gold Toe Premium Canterbury Dress Crew Socks in Navy for $3.99 as an add-on item. Note: these socks can only be purchased in an order over $25. Regularly $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks features stretch for added comfort and include moisture-wicking material. Rated 3.4/5 stars with over 870 reviews, however Gold Toe is highly rated overall.

Also, to keep your shoes smelling fresh all day be sure to check out the Sof Sole Fresh Spray. Priced at just $6.50 Prime shipped, this spray helps to keep your shoes covered from odor. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

Gold Toe Canterbury Dress Socks features:

54% Cotton/45% Stretch Nylon/1% Spandex

Made with premium mercerized cotton yarn

AquaFX Moisture Control keeps feet dry and comfortable

Long lasting reinforced toe

Spandex for a perfect fit

Authentic 5×2 Rib

